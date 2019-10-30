Deutsche Bank reports 832 million euro Q3 loss on restructuring

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE on Wednesday posted an 832 million euro ($924.35 million) loss in the third quarter due to costs for a major restructuring.

It marks the second consecutive quarterly loss as the bank faces costs to reshape its business.

($1 = 0.9001 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.