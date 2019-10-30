Deutsche Bank reports 832 million euro Q3 loss on restructuring

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday posted an 832 million euro ($924.35 million) loss in the third quarter due to costs for a major restructuring.

It marks the second consecutive quarterly loss as the bank faces costs to reshape its business.

