Deutsche Bank Reiterates Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - (BAM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Deutsche Bank reiterated coverage of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - (NYSE:BAM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - is 36.91. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of 31.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd - is 4,700MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.28%, a decrease of 29.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.86% to 294,297K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 30,528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,584K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,395K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing an increase of 86.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 704.53% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,801K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,158K shares, representing a decrease of 24.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 90.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares, representing an increase of 69.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 263.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,894K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,244K shares, representing a decrease of 382.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.