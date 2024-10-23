Deutsche Bank Reduces Stake in Latin Resources

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank AG and its affiliates have reduced their stake in Latin Resources Limited, ceasing to be substantial holders as of October 21, 2024. This change involved the return of collateral, affecting a significant number of ordinary shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s share dynamics.

