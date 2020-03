Deutsche Bank readies government short-time work scheme amid coronavirus outbreak

Programme common for industry but not for banks

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is laying the groundwork for taking advantage of a government-run short-time work scheme for some of its employees in Germany as it deals with fallout of the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Short-time work is a form of state aid that allows employers to switch employees to shorter working hours during an economic downturn to keep them on the payroll. The system has been widely used by industry, like Germany's car sector, but not by banks.

The German government recently expanded its short-time work programme to ease the burden for companies dealing with the coronavirus crisis, and Deutsche is just one of several banks studying its options.

If enacted, the scheme would likely largely affect those Deutsche employees who work in branches, perhaps only several hundred of the bank's 40,000-strong workforce in Germany, sources said.

A spokeswoman said Deutsche currently wasn't taking advantage of short-time work, but that the bank was "examining whether and where it might be useful".

"At the operational level, the bank is preparing for such scenarios," she said.

