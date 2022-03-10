Deutsche Bank raises key profit target for 2025

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is aiming for higher annual revenues and a lower cost-to-income ratio by 2025, Germany's largest lender said on Thursday as it mapped out its financial plans for investors for the coming years.

The bank said it would strive for a post-tax return on tangible equity - a key profit metric - of more than 10% by 2025. That is up from this year's target of 8%.

The more ambitious goal comes as many investors still doubt whether Deutsche will achieve this year's goal of 8%, which the bank is firmly standing by.

"For the full year 2022, we continue to expect to deliver a post-tax return on tangible equity of 8%," said Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke.

