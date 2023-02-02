Deutsche Bank Q4 surges in 3rd year of annual profit

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE fourth-quarter profit surged, exceeding expectations and contributing to a third consecutive year of profit that was helped by higher interest rates and buoyant trading but damped by a slump in dealmaking that has shaken the industry.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.803 billion euros ($1.99 billion) in the three months ending Dec. 31, figures published on Thursday showed. That compares with a profit of 145 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for a profit of around 951 million euros.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.