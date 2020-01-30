Deutsche Bank Q4 Loss Widens, Core Bank Revenues Rise; Reconfirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter loss attributable to shareholders was 1.60 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 507 million euros.

Loss before tax was 1.29 billion euros, compared to loss of 319 million euros a year ago.

The latest quarter loss includes 1.1 billion euros in transformation charges and restructuring and severance expenses.

Core Bank loss before tax was 437 million euros.

Total net revenues dropped 4 percent to 5.35 billion euros from prior year's 5.58 billion euros. Core bank revenues were 5.5 billion euros, up 5 percent from last year, or 8 percent adjusted for specific revenue items.

The Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 capital ratio improved to 13.6 percent during the fourth quarter, comfortably meeting recent guidance of above 13 percent for year-end 2019.

Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its confidence in meeting its target of a CET1 ratio above 12.5 percent at all times during execution of the transformation strategy through 2022.

Further, the bank reaffirmed its confidence in its ability to finance its transformation through existing capital resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.