Deutsche Bank Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Expenses & Provisions Decline Y/Y

Deutsche Bank DB reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings attributable to its shareholders of €1.29 billion ($1.55 billion), which rose significantly from €106 million ($126.8 million) reported in the prior-year quarter.

This Germany-based lender reported a record profit before tax of €2 billion ($2.4 billion), which rose significantly from €583 million ($697.8 million) reported in the year-ago quarter.

Increased revenues and lower provisions for credit losses aided results. Notably, the decline in expenses was also encouraging.

Deutsche Bank’s Revenues & Expenses

The bank generated net revenues of €7.7 billion ($9.2 billion), up 6.9% year over year.

Non-interest expenses of €5.3 billion ($6.3 billion) decreased 14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted non-interest expenses (excluding non-operating items) were €5.1 billion ($6.1 billion), down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Provision for credit losses was €395 million ($472.8 million), down 5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

DB’s Segmental Performance

Corporate Bank: Net revenues from the segment were €1.8 billion ($2.2 billion), down 2.2% year over year. A decrease in Institutional Client Services and Business Banking revenues hurt the results.

Investment Bank: This segment’s net revenues totaled €2.5 billion ($3 billion), up 5.2% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by record growth across Fixed Income and Currencies.

Private Bank: Net revenues of €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) were up 3.4% year over year.

Asset Management: Net revenues of €888 million ($1,062.9 million) rose 25.2% year over year. An increase in performance and transaction fees led to the rise.

Corporate & Other: The segment reported net revenues of €62 million ($74.2 million), compared with negative net revenue of €98 million ($117.3 million) in the prior-year quarter.

Deutsche Bank’s Capital Position

DB’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.2% as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.8%.

The leverage ratio on a fully loaded basis was 4.6%, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Our Viewpoint on Deutsche Bank

A strong balance sheet position and a shift toward a capital-light business model will likely support Deutsche Bank's financials. Also, the company’s strong capital position aids sustainable capital distribution moves. In addition, lower expenses are expected to support bottom-line growth.

