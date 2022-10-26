Deutsche Bank Q3 Profit Rises, Net Revenues Up 15%; On Track To Meet 2022 Goals

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank (DB) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to shareholders increased to 1.11 billion euros from 194 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.57 euros compared to 0.14 euros. The company noted that its profit growth reflected 15% year-on-year growth in net revenues together with an 8% reduction in noninterest expenses.

Total net revenues were 6.92 billion euros, up 15% from last year. Net interest income increased to 3.66 billion euros from 2.77 billion euros. Total noninterest income was 3.25 billion euros compared to 3.27 billion euros.

Corporate Bank revenue was up 25% to 1.6 billion euros. Investment Bank revenue rose 6% to 2.4 billion euros. Private Bank revenue increased 13% to 2.3 billion euros.

Christian Sewing, CEO, said: "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.