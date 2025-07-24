Deutsche Bank Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Expenses & Provision Fall Y/Y

Deutsche Bank DB reported second-quarter 2025 earnings attributable to its shareholders of €1.49 billion ($1.75 billion) against the loss attributable to its shareholders of $143 million in the year-ago period.

This Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion), up from $411 million in the year-ago quarter. This reported figure included the non-recurrence of the Postbank litigation impacts in the prior-year quarter. Excluding the Postbank litigation provision in the prior-year quarter and the provision release in the second quarter of 2025, profit before tax was up 34% year over year.

Results were aided by increased revenues and lower expenses. Lower provision for credit losses was another positive.

Deutsche Bank’s Revenues & Expenses

The bank generated net revenues of €7.8 billion ($9.2 billion), up 3% year over year.

Non-interest expenses of €4.9 billion ($5.8 billion) declined 26% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted non-interest expenses (excluding nonoperating items) were €5 billion ($5.9 billion), down 1% from the prior year quarter.

Provision for credit losses was €423 million ($498.8 million), down 11% from the prior-year quarter.

DB’s Segmental Performance

Corporate Bank: Net revenues from the segment were €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion), down 1% year over year. The results were hurt by a decrease in Business Banking revenues.

Investment Bank: This segment’s net revenues totaled €2.7 billion ($2.8 billion), up 3% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by growth across Fixed Income and Currencies, partially offset by a decline in Equity Origination & Advisory.

Private Bank: Net revenues of €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) were up 2% year over year.

Asset Management: Net revenues of €725 million ($854.9 million) rose 9% year over year. An increase in performance and transaction fees led to the rise.

Corporate & Other: The segment reported net revenues of €125 million ($147.4 million), surging 69% from the prior-year quarter.

Deutsche Bank’s Capital Position

DB’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.2% as of June 30, 2025, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.5%.

The leverage ratio on a fully loaded basis was 4.7%, up from the year-ago quarter's 4.6%.

Our Viewpoint on Deutsche Bank

A strong balance sheet position and a shift toward a capital-light business model will likely support Deutsche Bank's financials. Also, the company’s strong capital position aids sustainable capital distribution moves. Declining expense base will support its bottom-line growth.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Foreign Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s IBN net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended June 30) was INR127.7 billion ($1.5 billion), up 15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

IBN results were driven by increased net interest income, non-interest income and growth in loans. However, higher operating expenses and declines in deposits and provisions were the headwinds.

Upcoming Foreign Bank Earnings Release

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2025 numbers on July 30.

The consensus estimate for HSBC’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.62 per share over the past week. The figure implies a decline of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.