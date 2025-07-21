Deutsche Bank Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Cards?

Deutsche Bank DB is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2025 results on July 24. The company’s quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, DB’s results were aided by higher revenues and lower expenses. However, a rise in provision for credit losses was a spoilsport.

The consensus estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past seven days. This indicates a jump of 290.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $8.82 billion, implying a 12.1% rise.

Major Factors Expected to Impact DB’s Q2 Results

NII: In the second quarter of 2025, average interest rates were relatively higher, resulting in higher deposit margins. Given this, NII is likely to have risen for Deutsche Bank in the quarter to be reported.



Further, overall lending activity improved across regions in the second quarter of 2025. This is likely to have aided DB’s loan growth in the quarter.



Fee Income: Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the second quarter of 2025 were impressive than previously expected. Markets plunged in early April after Trump announced sweeping tariffs, rattling business confidence. But as trade demands eased and policy direction became clearer, deal-making activities resumed in the last month of the quarter.



Hence, growth in Deutsche Bank’s IB revenues is expected to have been decent in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the increased uncertainty resulted in lower market levels. This is likely to have impacted asset under management and asset management fees for DB.



Expenses: Higher personnel expenses, employee benefits, and litigation costs related to the Postbank takeover are expected to have kept the expense base elevated in the second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for DB

Our quantitative model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DB. This is because it lacks the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for DB is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

