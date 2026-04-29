Deutsche Bank Q1 Profit Rises; On Track For Strong Operating Profit, Revenues In FY26

(RTTNews) - German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.DE, DBK.MI, DB) reported Wednesday higher profit in its first quarter, with increased net revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company noted that first-quarter performance in line with expectations, providing a solid step-off point for the bank's full-year 2026 revenue ambition of 33 billion euros.

The company is on track to deliver strong operating performance in 2026.

In the first quarter, profit attributable to shareholders grew 8 percent to 1.91 billion euros from last year's 1.78 billion euros. Earnings per share rose 7 percent to 1.06 euros from prior year's 0.99 euro.

Profit before tax was 3.04 billion euros, up 7 percent from 2.84 billion euros a year ago.

Provision for credit losses grew 10 percent from last year to 519 million euros, while noninterest expenses fell 2 percent to 5.11 billion euros.

Total net revenues increased 2 percent to 8.67 billion euros from 8.52 billion euros last year, driven by focused growth areas. Revenues grew 6 percent excluding forex.

Assets under management or AuM were 1.8 trillion euros, up 146 billion euros from last year, including net inflows of 22 billion euros across Private Bank and Asset Management.

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