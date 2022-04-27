Deutsche Bank Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank (DB) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 rose 17% to 1.06 billion euros from 908 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly profit before tax was 1.7 billion euros, up 4% year on year. The result was achieved despite a 28% increase in Deutsche Bank's annual bank levies to 730 million euros, recognized in the first quarter.

Net revenues for the first quarter were 7.3 billion euros, up 1% over the prior year quarter and the highest since the first quarter of 2017. Revenue growth in Deutsche Bank's core businesses more than offset negative revenues in the Capital Release Unit and Corporate & Other.

The bank now aims to achieve cumulative volumes since January 2020 of over 200 billion euros by the end of 2022, a year earlier than previously, and a further 100 billion euros per year from 2023 to 2025, reaching a cumulative total of over 500 billion euros by the end of 2025.

The bank expects net revenues arising from the volumes categorized under Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Finance Framework to be in excess of 1.5 billion euros in 2025.

