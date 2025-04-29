Deutsche Bank Q1 Profit Climbs, Confirms FY25 Revenue View; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its first quarter.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the bank continues to expect revenues of around 32 billion euros.

Further, Deutsche Bank said its Management Board and the Supervisory Board have proposed the payment of a cash dividend of 0.68 euro per share for 2024 in its Annual General Meeting on May 22. The dividend is 50 percent higher than last year.

Net profit attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders for the quarter was 1.78 billion euros, up 39 percent from 1.28 billion euros last year.

Profit before tax of 2.84 billion euros grew 39 percent from 2.04 billion euros a year ago.

First-quarter net revenues went up 10 percent to 8.52 billion euros from last year's 7.78 billion euros.

Net inflows were 26 billion euros across the Private Bank and Asset Management.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.