Deutsche Bank President von Rohr will not renew contract after Oct 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 18, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE President Karl von Rohr will not renew his contract as member of the management board, which runs out at the end of October 2023, the German bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Deutsche Bank will provide an update concerning Karl von Rohr’s succession in the Management Board in the near future," the bank added.

Bank's fund arm DWS said von Rohr would step down as its chairman when his contract with the bank expires.

Deutsche Bank asked von Rohr to stand for re-election to the DWS Supervisory Board at the AGM on June 15 and remain a member of the board for the full remainder of his term.

Karl von Rohr was appointed as a member of the Management Board on November 1, 2015 and became President in April 2018.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.