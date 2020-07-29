Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss amid restructuring and coronavirus crisis

Lifted by investment bank revenues

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DEon Wednesday posted a loss in the second quarter as the bank undergoes a costly overhaul amid the coronavirus crisis.

The quarterly snapshot of the company's performance showed improvement at the investment bank but it also reflected an increase in funds set aside to protect for potential loan losses as the pandemic takes its toll.

The bank also provided a slightly more optimistic revenue outlook for the year, with revenues now expected to be "essentially flat" rather than the "slightly lower" amount previously flagged.

The bank already said last week that its results would be slightly better than analysts had expected, and the net loss attributable to shareholders of 77 million euros ($90.30 million) in the quarter was narrower than the 3.3 billion euro loss a year earlier.

Deutsche has posted a string of annual losses over the past five years. Analysts expect a full year loss in 2020, and bank executives have warned that it will be difficult to repeat the bank's performance in the first six months of this year in the second half.

