Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected profit; flags job cuts

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE posted a better-than-expected 9% rise in first-quarter profit as income from higher interest rates offset a slump in revenues at the investment bank, figures on Thursday showed.

The bank also flagged job cuts in non-client facing staff as it reported a steep drop in investment banking revenue that was worse than expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.158 billion euros ($1.28 billion). That compares with profit of 1.060 billion euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for a profit drop to around 977 million euros.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.