Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected profit; flags job cuts

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 27, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE posted a better-than-expected 9% rise in first-quarter profit as income from higher interest rates offset a slump in revenues at the investment bank, figures on Thursday showed.

The bank also flagged job cuts in non-client facing staff as it reported a steep drop in investment banking revenue that was worse than expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.158 billion euros ($1.28 billion). That compares with profit of 1.060 billion euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for a profit drop to around 977 million euros.

