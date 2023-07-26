Deutsche Bank posts 27% fall in Q2 net profit, but better than expected

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE posted a 27% fall in second-quarter profit as revenues at the investment banking slumped, but the drop was not as bad as analysts had feared as higher interest rates fuelled gains at the retail division, figures on Wednesday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 763 million euros ($843.04 million). That compares with profit of 1.046 billion euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of around 571 million euros.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi)

