Deutsche Bank plans to sell Panda bonds in China

Adds detail

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE plans to sell Panda bonds in China's interbank market, it said on Friday without disclosing the size of any potential issue.

The application to issue the debt has been submitted to China's central bank and is pending regulatory approval, the German bank's statement said.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds issued by foreign borrowers.

"The issuance showcases the bank’s confidence in the future of China’s capital market and the prospect of RMB (renminbi) as a global currency, as well as demonstrating our long-term commitment in China," said Rose Zhu, Deutsche Bank's China chief.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that their two countries should step up cooperation in these "times of change and turmoil".

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing is also in China as a member of the business delegation led by Scholz, the bank's statement said.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo Editing by Alex Richardson and David Goodman)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.