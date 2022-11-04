BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank plans to sell Panda bonds in China's interbank market, according to a statement released by the company on Friday.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds issued by foreign borrowers. The company has submitted an application to issue the debt to China's central bank, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang，Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

