Deutsche Bank plans to sell panda bonds in China

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

November 04, 2022 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang，Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank plans to sell Panda bonds in China's interbank market, according to a statement released by the company on Friday.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds issued by foreign borrowers. The company has submitted an application to issue the debt to China's central bank, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang，Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter