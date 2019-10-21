Deutsche Bank plans job cuts of at least 10% in rates unit - Bloomberg

Anurag Maan Reuters
Published

Deutsche Bank AG said it is considering substantial cuts to the unit that trades interest-rate securities, a division that survived a large-scale pullback as part of the lender's sweeping revamp in July, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The bank will likely cut a low double-digit percentage of jobs at the business, which employs several hundred staff, Bloomberg said, adding no final decision had been made.

The bank is putting the finishing touches to a review of the unit, which has struggled with low profitability for some time, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

