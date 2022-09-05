Deutsche Bank opens Bangladesh representative office

Deutsche Bank has opened a representative office in Bangladesh, the 15th market in which the bank operates in the Asia Pacific region, it said on Monday.

It has hired Syed Naushad Zaman, former deputy head of Commerzbank's CBKG.DE representative office in Bangladesh, to lead the new business, the bank added.

