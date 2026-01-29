Deutsche Bank Offices Raided In Money Laundering Investigation

Markets
(RTTNews) - German authorities have raided the offices of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) in Frankfurt and Berlin as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The Office of the Federal Prosecutor confirmed it is probing "unknown individuals and employees" at Germany's largest financial institution, alongside the Federal Criminal Police Office.

According to prosecutors, Deutsche Bank previously maintained business relationships with foreign companies suspected of being used for money laundering in connection with other investigations.

Officials declined to disclose further details, including which transactions or companies are under scrutiny. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the searches but stated the bank could not comment further.

The investigation comes on the heels of a similar raid in 2018, when Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters and other offices were targeted over allegations that staff had helped clients move funds linked to criminal activity.

While German media reports suggested possible links to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, his legal representatives strongly denied any connection, stating he is neither under investigation nor suspected of wrongdoing.

