Deutsche Bank nearly triples Q4 profit

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE nearly tripled its fourth-quarter profit, defying expectations for a loss, as revenues at the investment bank rose.

The net profit attributable to shareholders was 145 million euros ($162.62 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, figures published on Thursday showed. That compares with a profit of 51 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for a loss of around 130 million euros.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter of profit, the bank's longest streak in the black since 2012, and a milestone for CEO Christian Sewing, who was promoted to chief executive in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings, including over money laundering.

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

