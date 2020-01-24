Deutsche Bank names prominent German politician to supervisory board

Deutsche Bank has named a prominent former German government minister, Sigmar Gabriel, to its supervisory board, the lender announced https://www.db.com/newsroom_news/2020/sigmar-gabriel-nominated-to-join-deutsche-bank-s-supervisory-board-en-11462.htm on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has named a prominent former German government minister, Sigmar Gabriel, to its supervisory board, the lender announced on Friday.

The appointment comes as Deutsche Bank tries to repair its relations with Berlin after years of controversy.

Gabriel has served as foreign minister, economy minister and environment minister.

