Deutsche Bank names new regulatory affairs head

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE named Christian Berendes, a veteran of more than 20 years at Germany's largest lender, as its new head of government and regulatory affairs on Monday.

Berendes will succeed Karin Dohm, who has led the department for four years and will take on new responsibilities, in January, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

He will report to Stefan Simon, Deutsche Bank's designated chief regulatory officer and management board member who this year replaced Sylvie Matherat.

Deutsche Bank is seeking to restore its reputation after years of turmoil including the Libor rate-rigging and money-laundering scandals.

Berendes will retain his previous role as chief operating officer for Germany and in this will report to Karl von Rohr, who is deputy chairman of Deutsche Bank's management board.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexander Smith)

