Deutsche Bank names former Citigroup dealmaker as global M&A head

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 04, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by Tom Sims, Christoph Steitz, Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has named former Citigroup C.N dealmaker Alison Harding-Jones as its new global head of mergers and acquisitions, the German lender said on Thursday.

Harding-Jones previously led Citi's mergers and acquisitions team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She was reported last February to be stepping down from the post.

In her new role, Harding-Jones will report to Mark Fedorcik, global co-head of Deutsche's investment bank.

Berthold Fuerst and Bruce Evans, who had been leading Deutsche Bank's M&A, will remain in their respective roles of co-head of investment banking coverage for EMEA and head of investment banking coverage for the Americas.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Jan Harvey and Elaine Hardcastle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

