Deutsche Bank must face lawsuit over ties to oligarchs, Jeffrey Epstein, other risky clients

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE must face a shareholder lawsuit claiming it concealed shortfalls in its know-your-customer and anti-money laundering systems, while doing business with financier Jeffrey Epstein, Russian oligarchs and other wealthy, risky clients.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said shareholders may also pursue claims against the German bank's Chief Executive Christian Sewing and his predecessor John Cryan.

He dismissed claims against the bank's chief financial officer and his predecessor.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.