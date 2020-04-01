Deutsche Bank mulls waiving management bonuses for 2020 due to coronavirus - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is discussing whether it will waive bonuses for its management board in 2020 due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Handelsblatt, which cited unnamed banking sources, quoted a person as saying "the topic is being discussed".

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.