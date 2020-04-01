Deutsche Bank mulls waiving management bonuses for 2020 due to coronavirus - Handelsblatt

Deutsche Bank is discussing whether it will waive bonuses for its management board in 2020 due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Handelsblatt, which cited unnamed banking sources, quoted a person as saying "the topic is being discussed".

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

