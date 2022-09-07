Deutsche Bank mandated to lead Porsche IPO retail offering - spokesperson

Deutsche Bank has been mandated to run the retail offering of Porsche's upcoming listing, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has been mandated to run the retail offering of Porsche's upcoming listing, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

As part of the initial public offering, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to offer preferred shares to the public in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in addition to offers to institutional investors.

