Deutsche Bank Maintains WNS Holdings Limited - ADR (WNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of WNS Holdings Limited - ADR (NYSE:WNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR is 105.93. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.48% from its latest reported closing price of 90.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR is 1,270MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in WNS Holdings Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNS is 0.68%, a decrease of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 64,080K shares. The put/call ratio of WNS is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nalanda India Fund holds 4,122K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,468K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 66.99% over the last quarter.

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 2,137K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,514K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,387K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 9.26% over the last quarter.

WNS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

See all WNS Holdings Limited - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.