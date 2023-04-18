Deutsche Bank Maintains Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings is $59.07. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.73% from its latest reported closing price of $43.20.

The projected annual revenue for Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings is $2,500MM, an increase of 16.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 170K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 18.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 10.67% over the last quarter.

State of Wyoming holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMO - Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 4.11% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 63.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 918 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.58%, a decrease of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 240,112K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Background Information

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

