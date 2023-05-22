Deutsche Bank Maintains Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit (WLKP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:WLKP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit is 43.35. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 100.60% from its latest reported closing price of 21.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit is 1,673MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.47 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.89 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $21.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.99%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLKP is 0.38%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 18,706K shares. The put/call ratio of WLKP is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,452K shares representing 15.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 4,077K shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,205K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 54.36% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 800K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 625K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.