Deutsche Bank Maintains Weatherford International plc - (WFRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Weatherford International plc - (NASDAQ:WFRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weatherford International plc - is 79.76. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from its latest reported closing price of 61.76.

The projected annual revenue for Weatherford International plc - is 4,943MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International plc -. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 19.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRD is 0.34%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 68,991K shares. The put/call ratio of WFRD is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,823K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares, representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 83.71% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,922K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,735K shares, representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 4,669K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 69.66% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,554K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,759K shares, representing a decrease of 62.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 6.81% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,544K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing a decrease of 34.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Weatherford International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 380 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

