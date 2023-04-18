Deutsche Bank Maintains Walt Disney (DIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $128.48. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.10% from its latest reported closing price of $100.30.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is $91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oxler Private Wealth holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 378K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 5.70% over the last quarter.

NLSAX - Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 286K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing a decrease of 157.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 62.19% over the last quarter.

Alliance Wealth Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.44%, a decrease of 32.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,265,558K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

