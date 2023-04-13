Deutsche Bank Maintains Trane Technologies (TT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $198.00. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.21% from its latest reported closing price of $174.90.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is $16,915MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESG - FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials & Materials Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 11.75% over the last quarter.

PMPRX - MidCap Value Fund I R-3 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.74% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 500 Stock Portfolio holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 8.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 226,099K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

