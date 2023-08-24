Deutsche Bank Maintains Toll Brothers (TOL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toll Brothers is 85.05. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of 78.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toll Brothers is 8,383MM, a decrease of 21.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

Toll Brothers Declares $0.21 Dividend

On June 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $78.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 3.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.91%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOL is 0.24%, an increase of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 120,964K shares. The put/call ratio of TOL is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,878K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares, representing a decrease of 26.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,538K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 16.73% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,705K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,976K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 80.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,877K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Toll Brothers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers operates its own alarm monitoring company through TBI Smart Home Solutions, a complete home technology division. In addition to providing security monitoring, TBI Smart Home Solutions offers homeowners a full range of low voltage options, allowing buyers to maximize the potential of technology in their new home. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.