Deutsche Bank Maintains Tenet Healthcare (THC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.47% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is 75.43. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from its latest reported closing price of 70.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is 20,256MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.45%, an increase of 22.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 117,077K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 8,896K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,100K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,463K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,544K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,176K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,686K shares, representing a decrease of 60.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 46.23% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 4,000K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 41.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,339K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

See all Tenet Healthcare regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.