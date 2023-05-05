Deutsche Bank Maintains Sunrun (RUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is 38.11. The forecasts range from a low of 12.87 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 125.37% from its latest reported closing price of 16.91.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 2,514MM, an increase of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.26%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 210,854K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 12,215K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,388K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 7,013K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,982K shares, representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 5.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,581K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,195K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

