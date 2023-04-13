Deutsche Bank Maintains Sunrun (RUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is $40.17. The forecasts range from a low of $12.87 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 107.46% from its latest reported closing price of $19.36.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is $2,514MM, an increase of 8.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GARIX - Gotham Absolute Return Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 81.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 336.91% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 187K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 24.45% over the last quarter.

SWMCX - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Wolff Wiese Magana holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 206,975K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

