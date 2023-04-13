Deutsche Bank Maintains SunPower (SPWR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunPower is $18.37. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from its latest reported closing price of $13.07.

The projected annual revenue for SunPower is $2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centiva Capital holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 86.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 775.00% over the last quarter.

RYMKX - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Class H holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 23.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 25.69% over the last quarter.

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Mid-Cap Equity Index Portfolio Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Mid-cap Value holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 69,423K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

