Deutsche Bank Maintains Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is $35.17. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 113.40% from its latest reported closing price of $16.48.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is $707MM, an increase of 26.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 0.53% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 114.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 64.36% over the last quarter.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 311K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 84.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 387.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVA is 0.26%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 135,714K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVA is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

