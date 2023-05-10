Deutsche Bank Maintains Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is 32.18. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.45% from its latest reported closing price of 27.87.

The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is 1,463MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIX is 0.29%, an increase of 30.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 90,783K shares. The put/call ratio of SIX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,400K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,700K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 12.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,484K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Thunderbird Partners Llp holds 4,190K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 3,456K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 43.62% over the last quarter.

Land & Buildings Investment Management holds 2,601K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 65.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 272.09% over the last quarter.

Six Flags Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

