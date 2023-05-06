Deutsche Bank Maintains SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 153.45. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.31% from its latest reported closing price of 152.98.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,109MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.35%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 82,946K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 20.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,592K shares representing 19.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,599K shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,033K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 23.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,507K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,477K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 2.81% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

