Deutsche Bank Maintains Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - (SBGI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - (NASDAQ:SBGI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - is 23.52. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.21% from its latest reported closing price of 15.98.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - is 3,340MM, a decrease of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGI is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 42,382K shares. The put/call ratio of SBGI is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Contrarius Investment Management holds 4,340K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,404K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,082K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 91.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 837.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 1,348K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 32.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,246K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

