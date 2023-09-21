Deutsche Bank Maintains Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scorpio Tankers is 73.01. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.95% from its latest reported closing price of 51.07.

The projected annual revenue for Scorpio Tankers is 1,244MM, a decrease of 26.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.58.

Scorpio Tankers Declares $0.25 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $51.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scorpio Tankers. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNG is 0.18%, a decrease of 35.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 35,694K shares. The put/call ratio of STNG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,326K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing a decrease of 19.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 33.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,192K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 9.61% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,087K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 35.12% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,087K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,033K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing a decrease of 132.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 3.3 years and time or bareboat charters‐in 13 product tankers (one LR2 tanker, five MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers).

