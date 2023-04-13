Deutsche Bank Maintains Rockwell Automation (ROK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $287.20. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of $278.52.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is $8,554MM, an increase of 8.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.81.

Rockwell Automation Declares $1.18 Dividend

On April 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $278.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Duality Advisers holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BTMFX - Boston Trust Midcap Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Rockland Trust holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 542K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 23.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 23.18% over the last quarter.

MCGFX - AMG Managers Montag & Caldwell Growth Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.32%, an increase of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 103,846K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

