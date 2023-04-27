Deutsche Bank Maintains Rite Aid (RAD) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rite Aid is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.06% from its latest reported closing price of 2.16.

The projected annual revenue for Rite Aid is 23,557MM, a decrease of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rite Aid. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAD is 0.13%, an increase of 495.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.98% to 29,177K shares. The put/call ratio of RAD is 3.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,138K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 91.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 657.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,630K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 42.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,245K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 36.18% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,126K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 50.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,084K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 28.86% over the last quarter.

Rite Aid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. The company provides an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide.

