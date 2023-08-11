Deutsche Bank Maintains Ralph Lauren Corp - (RL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Ralph Lauren Corp - (NYSE:RL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren Corp - is 137.77. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of 122.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren Corp - is 6,737MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

Ralph Lauren Corp - Declares $0.75 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $122.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren Corp -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 54,758K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,211K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,006K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,586K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,073K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 1.53% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,787K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares, representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

Ralph Lauren Background Information

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

