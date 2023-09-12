Deutsche Bank Maintains Peloton Interactive Inc - (PTON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Peloton Interactive Inc - (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive Inc - is 8.86. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.14% from its latest reported closing price of 5.33.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc - is 2,989MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive Inc -. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.14%, a decrease of 26.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 341,303K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,335K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,322K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 36.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,911K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,450K shares, representing a decrease of 93.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 26.38% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,318K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 14,344K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,496K shares, representing an increase of 33.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,690K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 37.21% over the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

